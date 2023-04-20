Wanda L. Jasper, 62, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Danielle Marie Hanchett
SEBASTIAN, Fla. — Danielle Marie Hanchett, 34, of Sebastian, Fla., and formerly of Lewiston, died Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Sebastian. Millennium Cremation Service in Florida is in charge of arrangements.
Gordon L. Nine
GRANGEVILLE — Gordon L. Nine, 85, of Grangeville, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
David Bryan Atkinson
David Bryan Atkinson, 63, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Gerald L. “Jerry” Duncan
Gerald L. “Jerry” Duncan, 79, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at his Lewiston home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Larry Stuck
Larry R. Stuck, 59, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston.Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Jeffrey Darold Cornish
Jeffrey Darold Cornish, 74, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.