Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High 54F. Winds NE at less than 5 mph, becoming W and increasing to 10 to 20 mph..
A few clouds from time to time. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 19, 2023 @ 2:06 am
Most endangered:
In 2023, no one is safe from transfer portal casualties, including the Idaho football team.
Tuesday was the anniversary of Paul Revere’s ride. Today is the anniversary of the “shot heard ’round the world,” the battles of Lexington and Concord that started the American Revolution. The day was designated as Patriots’ Day in 1894 by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.
Jeffrey Lee Winters
Jeffrey Lee Winters, 69, of Lewiston, died Monday, April 17, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Anna M. Keelean
Anna M. Keelean, 78, of Asotin, died Friday, April 7, 2023, at her home. The Neptune Society is in charge of arrangements.
