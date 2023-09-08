Abundant sunshine. High around 85F. Winds light and variable..
Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 8, 2023 @ 4:47 am
LEWISTON ROUNDUP
Thursday marked the start of the NFL season and 12 Washington State Cougars and two Idaho Vandals found themselves on pro rosters in Week 1.
Helen V. Tweedy
Helen V. Tweedy, 97, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at Living Springs Residential Care in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
B. Scott Henderson
B. Scott Henderson, 68, of Clarkston, died Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at Clarkston Health and Rehabilitation Cascadia. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Audrey B. Genzer
Audrey B. Genzer, 91, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Daniel Tyler Lauby
COOS BAY, Ore. — Daniel Tyler Lauby, 40, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Coos Bay, Ore. Coos Bay Chapel of Coos Bay is in charge of arrangements.
Earl J. Woods Jr.
Earl J. Woods Jr., 96, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Royal Plaza of Olympus in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Keith L. Riggers
Keith L. Riggers, 80, of Asotin, died Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at TriState Health in Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
