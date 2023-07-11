MOSCOW — Bryan Osborne, 51, of Princeton, died Monday, July 3, 2023, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Martha M. Godchaux
MOSCOW — Martha M. Godchaux, 82, of Moscow, died Sunday, July 9, 2023, at her home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Duthiel A. Stellyes
COEUR D’ALENE — Duthiel A. Stellyes, 83, of Reubens, died Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Schneidermiller Hospice House in Coeur d’Alene. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Carol L. Jeppesen
MISSOULA, Mont. — Carol L. Jeppesen, 71, of Lewiston, died Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Community Medical Center in Missoula, Mont. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Judy Meredith
Judy Meredith, 75, of Lewiston, died Sunday, July 9, 2023, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Kristen ‘Kris’ Ellis
COEUR D’ALENE — Kristen “Kris” Ellis, 73, of Lewiston, died Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. English Funeral Chapel of Coeur d’Alene is in charge of arrangements.
Edith Ann Leavitt
Edith Ann Leavitt, 85, of Clarkston, died Saturday July 8, 2023, at Clarkston Health and Rehab of Cascadia. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Randy Atwood
COEUR D’ALENE — Randy Atwood, 54, of Lewiston, died, Friday, July 7, 2023, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
