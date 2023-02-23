Robert ‘Dennis’ Kishpaugh
KAMIAH — Robert “Dennis” Kishpaugh, 69, of Kamiah, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Laverna Harris
KAMIAH — Laverna Harris, 74, of Kamiah, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at her home. Trenary Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Flora Teachman
Flora Teachman, 93, of Lewiston and formerly, of Kamiah, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia in Lewiston. Trenary Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Janet Meggerson
GRANGEVILLE — Janet Meggerson, 84, of Kamiah, died Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia in Grangeville. Trenary Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Ella Mae Watson
GRANGEVILLE — Ella Mae Watson, 95, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia in Grangeville. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Richard ‘Dick’ Broyles
MOSCOW — Richard “Dick” Broyles, 88, of Moscow, died Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Peggy Rae Dimmick
SPOKANE VALLEY — Peggy Rae Dimmick, 81, of Troy, died Saturday, Feb. 17, 2023, in Spokane Valley. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Darrell ‘Pete’ Hamilton
Darrell “Pete” Hamilton, 87, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Idaho State Veterans Home of Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tahmara Dant
Tahmara Dant, 62, of Clarkston, died Wednesday Feb. 22, 2023, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Gayle K. Scyphers
Gayle K. Scyphers, 88, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Clarkston Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
