Donna I. Neumayer, 96, of Lewiston, died Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Wayne S. Tate
PULLMAN — Wayne S. Tate, 91, of Pullman, died Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Linda C. Winburn
Linda C. Winburn, 74, of Lewiston and formerly of Orofino, died Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
John F. ‘Jack’ Brown
John F. “Jack” Brown, 84, died Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Bruce Edward Arnzen
Bruce Edward Arnzen, 73, of Newnan, Ga., and formerly of Greencreek and Meridian, died Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at a local hospital in Newnan. Accent Funeral Home and Cremation of Meridian is in charge of arrangements.
Cynthia Lee Shurbet
Cynthia Lee Shurbet, 62, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Woodrow J. ‘Pat’ Crook
MOSCOW — Woodrow J. “Pat” Crook, 83, of Pullman, died Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Donald J. Ommen
Donald J. Ommen, 86, of Lewiston, died Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.