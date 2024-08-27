Linda J. Harrington
Linda J. Harrington, 72, of Lewiston, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia A. Kazda
Patricia A. Kazda, 94, of Clarkston, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at Lewiston North of Cascadia. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas L. McDowell
Thomas L. McDowell, 80, of Asotin, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Danny Ross Miller
Danny Ross Miller, 80, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
John L. Redden
SPOKANE — John L. Redden, 67, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Annette Bauman
POST FALLS — Annette Bauman, 70, of Post Falls and formerly of Lewiston, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Post Falls. English Funeral Chapel of Post Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Daniel Mark Storey
Daniel Mark Storey, 56, of Clarkston, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Mike B. Suhr
TRILBY LAKES, Idaho — Mike B. Suhr, 50, of Grangeville, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, near Trilby Lakes, Idaho. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Phyllis C. Yanagihara
Phyllis C. Yanagihara, 74, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, at TriState Health in Clarkston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.