David Straw

CLEARWATER — David Straw, 76, of Clearwater, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in his family home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.

Lori Rae Snodderly Hada

KENNEWICK — Lori Rae Snodderly Hada, 60, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Kennewick. Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home of Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.

Daniel Herb Hunt

Daniel Herb Hunt, 50, of Asotin, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, at TriState Health in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Linda J. Harrington