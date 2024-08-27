Sections
ObituariesOctober 2, 2024
Deaths

David Straw

CLEARWATER — David Straw, 76, of Clearwater, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in his family home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.

Lori Rae Snodderly Hada

KENNEWICK — Lori Rae Snodderly Hada, 60, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Kennewick. Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home of Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.

Daniel Herb Hunt

Daniel Herb Hunt, 50, of Asotin, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, at TriState Health in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Linda J. Harrington

Linda J. Harrington, 72, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Jon ‘Casey’ Williams

PULLMAN — Jon “Casey” Williams, 41, of Pullman, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at the home of his mother in Pullman. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Kenneth McGlothlen

Kenneth McGlothlen, 90, of Clarkston, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, at Clarkston Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Vicki L. Evans

CLEARWATER — Vicki L. Evans, 70, of Clearwater, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

