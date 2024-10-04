Edla ‘Eddi’ Miller

Edla “Eddi” Miller, 94, of Spokane Valley, and formerly of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, at her home. Pacific Northwest Cremation of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.

Karl F. Knoll

Karl F. Knoll, 90. of Lewiston, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Madisyn D. Kochsmeier