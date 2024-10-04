Edla ‘Eddi’ Miller
Edla “Eddi” Miller, 94, of Spokane Valley, and formerly of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, at her home. Pacific Northwest Cremation of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
Karl F. Knoll
Karl F. Knoll, 90. of Lewiston, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Madisyn D. Kochsmeier
Madisyn D. Kochsmeier, 26, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Patsy Jo Gouge
MOSCOW — Patsy Jo Gouge, 83, of Moscow, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
William Kochman
MOSCOW — William Kochman, 90, of Moscow, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.