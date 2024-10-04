Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden Times
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplaceReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ObituariesOctober 5, 2024
Deaths

Edla ‘Eddi’ Miller

Edla “Eddi” Miller, 94, of Spokane Valley, and formerly of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, at her home. Pacific Northwest Cremation of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.

Karl F. Knoll

Karl F. Knoll, 90. of Lewiston, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Madisyn D. Kochsmeier

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Madisyn D. Kochsmeier, 26, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Patsy Jo Gouge

MOSCOW — Patsy Jo Gouge, 83, of Moscow, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

William Kochman

MOSCOW — William Kochman, 90, of Moscow, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesOct. 5
Gabe T. Cornell
ObituariesOct. 5
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesOct. 4
Cheryl Lynn Goffinet
ObituariesOct. 4
Steven Guy Hill
Related
Kenneth ‘Ken’ Martin Nuxoll
ObituariesOct. 4
Kenneth ‘Ken’ Martin Nuxoll
Jeraldine ‘Jerry’ M. Wilkinson
ObituariesOct. 4
Jeraldine ‘Jerry’ M. Wilkinson
Silas C. Whitman, 82
ObituariesOct. 4
Silas C. Whitman, 82
Roger Flatt
ObituariesOct. 3
Roger Flatt
Sandra Watson
ObituariesOct. 3
Sandra Watson
Cissy S. Supak
ObituariesOct. 3
Cissy S. Supak
Linda (Johnson) Harrington
ObituariesOct. 3
Linda (Johnson) Harrington
Taylor Spike Hendren
ObituariesOct. 3
Taylor Spike Hendren
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy