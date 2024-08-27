Paul Timothy Baugh
PULLMAN — Paul Timothy Baugh, 71, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, at Pullman Care Center in Pullman. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Dannie Fryou
Dannie Fryou, 94, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, at Serenity Place Residential Care in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Robert V. Wightman
Robert V. Wightman, 91, of Lewiston, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation Center of Cascadia in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Colleen Esther Kinloch
Colleen Esther Kinloch, 88, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Charles T. Ames
Charles T. Ames, 66, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Molly Jean Flora
PULLMAN — Molly Jean Flora, 46, of Pullman, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, at her home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Dale L. Lombard
Dale L. Lombard, 76, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.