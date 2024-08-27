Paul Timothy Baugh

PULLMAN — Paul Timothy Baugh, 71, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, at Pullman Care Center in Pullman. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Dannie Fryou

Dannie Fryou, 94, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, at Serenity Place Residential Care in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Robert V. Wightman

Robert V. Wightman, 91, of Lewiston, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation Center of Cascadia in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Colleen Esther Kinloch