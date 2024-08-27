Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplaceReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ObituariesOctober 9, 2024

Deaths

James C. Robbins

PALOUSE — James C. Robbins, 77, of Palouse, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

William ‘Bill’ Bartlett

POTLATCH — William “Bill” Bartlett, 79, of Potlatch, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Clark Howard Jenks

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Clark Howard Jenks, 77, of Orofino, died Saturday, Oct, 5, 2024, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.

Ruth Sweeney

POTLATCH — Ruth Sweeney, 72, of Potlatch, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Shirley Jones

MOSCOW — Shirley Jones, 98, of Moscow, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesOct. 9
Wade J. Potter
ObituariesOct. 9
Gerald Don Henderson
ObituariesOct. 9
Loretta Jean Stevens
ObituariesOct. 9
Funeral/Service Directory
Related
Sarah King-SwartzSee Funeral Notices on 4A
ObituariesOct. 9
Sarah King-SwartzSee Funeral Notices on 4A
Colleen Esther (Engman, Hill) Kinloch
ObituariesOct. 8
Colleen Esther (Engman, Hill) Kinloch
Dale Johnston
ObituariesOct. 6
Dale Johnston
Joan Dorothy Stubbers
ObituariesOct. 6
Joan Dorothy Stubbers
Ruth Leturgey Stephens
ObituariesOct. 6
Ruth Leturgey Stephens
Lucille Anne Schmieder
ObituariesOct. 6
Lucille Anne Schmieder
Patricia A. Kazda
ObituariesOct. 6
Patricia A. Kazda
Karl F. Knoll
ObituariesOct. 6
Karl F. Knoll
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy