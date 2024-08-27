Sections
ObituariesOctober 11, 2024

Deaths

Gary V. Fonnesbeck

Gary V. Fonnesbeck, 59, of Lewiston, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Marc G. Dionne

Marc G. Dionne, 67, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, at TriState Health of Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia D. Clayton

COEUR D’ALENE — Patricia D. Clayton, 68, of Palouse, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Steven I. Rossiter

COEUR D’ALENE — Steven I. Rossiter, 84, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Duane Clopton

KAMIAH — Duane Clopton, 83, of Kamiah, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.

