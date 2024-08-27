Gary V. Fonnesbeck

Gary V. Fonnesbeck, 59, of Lewiston, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Marc G. Dionne

Marc G. Dionne, 67, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, at TriState Health of Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia D. Clayton