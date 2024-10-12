Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ObituariesOctober 11, 2024

Deaths

Gary V. Fonnesbeck

Gary V. Fonnesbeck, 59, of Lewiston, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Marc G. Dionne

Marc G. Dionne, 67, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, at TriState Health of Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia D. Clayton

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

COEUR D’ALENE — Patricia D. Clayton, 68, of Palouse, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Steven I. Rossiter

COEUR D’ALENE — Steven I. Rossiter, 84, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Duane Clopton

KAMIAH — Duane Clopton, 83, of Kamiah, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesOct. 12
Richard Wynne McKeirnan
ObituariesOct. 12
Susan Jones-Cook, 75
ObituariesOct. 12
Duane Martin Clopton
ObituariesOct. 12
G. Marvel Freeberg
Related
Dana E. Magnuson
ObituariesOct. 12
Dana E. Magnuson
Shirley J. (Ward) Jones, 98, longtime Moscow resident
ObituariesOct. 12
Shirley J. (Ward) Jones, 98, longtime Moscow resident
William A. Bartlett, 79, Potlatch
ObituariesOct. 11
William A. Bartlett, 79, Potlatch
G. Marvel Freeberg
ObituariesOct. 11
G. Marvel Freeberg
Loretta Jean Stevens
ObituariesOct. 11
Loretta Jean Stevens
Robert Vincent Wightman
ObituariesOct. 11
Robert Vincent Wightman
Linda (Johnson) Harrington
ObituariesOct. 10
Linda (Johnson) Harrington
Wade J. Potter
ObituariesOct. 9
Wade J. Potter
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy