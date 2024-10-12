Gary V. Fonnesbeck
Gary V. Fonnesbeck, 59, of Lewiston, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Marc G. Dionne
Marc G. Dionne, 67, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, at TriState Health of Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia D. Clayton
COEUR D’ALENE — Patricia D. Clayton, 68, of Palouse, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Steven I. Rossiter
COEUR D’ALENE — Steven I. Rossiter, 84, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Duane Clopton
KAMIAH — Duane Clopton, 83, of Kamiah, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.