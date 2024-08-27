Patricia Nelson
PULLMAN — Patricia Nelson, 90, of Pullman, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at Carolstar Adult Family Home in Pullman. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Myrtle J. Spurgeon
Myrtle J. Spurgeon, 89, of Lewiston, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, at Living Springs Residential Care in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Alvin LeRoy Austin
Alvin LeRoy Austin, 87, of Clarkston, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Lamont Brower
Robert Lamont Brower, 81, of Lewiston, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
David E. Martin
David E. Martin, 68, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Jeffrey S. Jacobs
Jeffrey S. Jacobs, 60, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Karin D. Hatheway-Dial
COEUR D’ALENE — Karin D. Hatheway-Dial, 61, of Potlatch, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, at the Scheidmiller House in Coeur d’Alene. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.