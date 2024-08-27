Patricia Nelson

PULLMAN — Patricia Nelson, 90, of Pullman, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at Carolstar Adult Family Home in Pullman. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Myrtle J. Spurgeon

Myrtle J. Spurgeon, 89, of Lewiston, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, at Living Springs Residential Care in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Alvin LeRoy Austin

Alvin LeRoy Austin, 87, of Clarkston, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Robert Lamont Brower