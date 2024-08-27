Sections
ObituariesOctober 16, 2024

Deaths

Patricia Nelson

PULLMAN — Patricia Nelson, 90, of Pullman, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at Carolstar Adult Family Home in Pullman. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Myrtle J. Spurgeon

Myrtle J. Spurgeon, 89, of Lewiston, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, at Living Springs Residential Care in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Alvin LeRoy Austin

Alvin LeRoy Austin, 87, of Clarkston, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Robert Lamont Brower

Robert Lamont Brower, 81, of Lewiston, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

David E. Martin

David E. Martin, 68, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Jeffrey S. Jacobs

Jeffrey S. Jacobs, 60, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Karin D. Hatheway-Dial

COEUR D’ALENE — Karin D. Hatheway-Dial, 61, of Potlatch, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, at the Scheidmiller House in Coeur d’Alene. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

