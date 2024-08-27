David Lee Smith
COEUR D’ALENE — David Lee Smith, 77, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. Coeur d’Alene Cremation and Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Virgil Darrell Holt Sr.
COEUR D’ALENE — Virgil Darrell Holt Sr., 74, of Lapwai, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Richard P. LeMaster
Richard P. LeMaster, 77, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.