COEUR D’ALENE — Virgil Darrell Holt Sr., 74, of Lapwai, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Richard P. LeMaster

Richard P. LeMaster, 77, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.