Johnathon W. Kamps

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Johnathon W. Kamps, 41, of Fayetteville, Ark., and formerly of Clarkston, died Friday, July 12, 2024, at his home. Ozark Crematory LLC, of Gentry, Ark., is in charge of arrangements.

Carol F. Brown

BOISE — Carol F. Brown, 75, of Clarkston, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, at St. Lukes Regional Hospital in Boise. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Gale A. Schultz