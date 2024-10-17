Johnathon W. Kamps
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Johnathon W. Kamps, 41, of Fayetteville, Ark., and formerly of Clarkston, died Friday, July 12, 2024, at his home. Ozark Crematory LLC, of Gentry, Ark., is in charge of arrangements.
Carol F. Brown
BOISE — Carol F. Brown, 75, of Clarkston, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, at St. Lukes Regional Hospital in Boise. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Gale A. Schultz
PALOUSE — Gale A. Schultz, 77, of Palouse, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
William H. ‘Bill’ Eckhart
CULDESAC — William H. “Bill” Eckhart, 64, of Culdesac, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Leslie Williams
Leslie Williams, 86, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.