ObituariesOctober 18, 2024

Deaths

Johnathon W. Kamps

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Johnathon W. Kamps, 41, of Fayetteville, Ark., and formerly of Clarkston, died Friday, July 12, 2024, at his home. Ozark Crematory LLC, of Gentry, Ark., is in charge of arrangements.

Carol F. Brown

BOISE — Carol F. Brown, 75, of Clarkston, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, at St. Lukes Regional Hospital in Boise. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Gale A. Schultz

PALOUSE — Gale A. Schultz, 77, of Palouse, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

William H. ‘Bill’ Eckhart

CULDESAC — William H. “Bill” Eckhart, 64, of Culdesac, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Leslie Williams

Leslie Williams, 86, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

