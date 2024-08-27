Stanley Styer

MOSCOW — Stanley Styer, 94, of Moscow, died Monday, October 21, 2024, at Paradise Creek of Olympus in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Nicolas ‘Nick’ Kiessling

PULLMAN — Nicolas “Nick” Kiessling, 88, of Pullman, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Raymond ‘Ray’ Wright

PULLMAN — Raymond “Ray” Wright, 77, of Pullman, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements.

Wayne Carson

Wayne Carson, 90, of Lewiston, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Douglas Drexel Thompson

Douglas Drexel Thompson, 81, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.