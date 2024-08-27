Stanley Styer
MOSCOW — Stanley Styer, 94, of Moscow, died Monday, October 21, 2024, at Paradise Creek of Olympus in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Nicolas ‘Nick’ Kiessling
PULLMAN — Nicolas “Nick” Kiessling, 88, of Pullman, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Raymond ‘Ray’ Wright
PULLMAN — Raymond “Ray” Wright, 77, of Pullman, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements.
Wayne Carson
Wayne Carson, 90, of Lewiston, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Douglas Drexel Thompson
Douglas Drexel Thompson, 81, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Carol A. Kraut
MOSCOW — Carol A. Kraut, 78, of Moscow, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Janice M. Smith
Janice M. Smith, 87, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Sherrie E. Scott
Sherrie E. Scott, 71, Lewiston, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Travis A. Pinkham-Responts
PORTLAND, Ore. — Travis A. Pinkham-Responts, 36, of Portland, Ore., and formerly of Lapwai, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Portland. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
C. Dale Bloom
C. Dale Bloom, 83, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.