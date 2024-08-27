Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ObituariesOctober 22, 2024

Deaths

Stanley Styer

MOSCOW — Stanley Styer, 94, of Moscow, died Monday, October 21, 2024, at Paradise Creek of Olympus in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Nicolas ‘Nick’ Kiessling

PULLMAN — Nicolas “Nick” Kiessling, 88, of Pullman, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Raymond ‘Ray’ Wright

PULLMAN — Raymond “Ray” Wright, 77, of Pullman, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements.

Wayne Carson

Wayne Carson, 90, of Lewiston, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Douglas Drexel Thompson

Douglas Drexel Thompson, 81, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Carol A. Kraut

MOSCOW — Carol A. Kraut, 78, of Moscow, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Janice M. Smith

Janice M. Smith, 87, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Sherrie E. Scott

Sherrie E. Scott, 71, Lewiston, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Travis A. Pinkham-Responts

PORTLAND, Ore. — Travis A. Pinkham-Responts, 36, of Portland, Ore., and formerly of Lapwai, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Portland. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

C. Dale Bloom

C. Dale Bloom, 83, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesOct. 22
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesOct. 22
Rudy Olsen
ObituariesOct. 22
Brandon Richard Randall
ObituariesOct. 20
Mildred Beitzel
Related
Evelyn Marie Zielinski
ObituariesOct. 20
Evelyn Marie Zielinski
Shirley Ann Chirgwin
ObituariesOct. 20
Shirley Ann Chirgwin
ObituariesOct. 20
Funeral/Service Directory
Patricia Nelson
ObituariesOct. 19
Patricia Nelson
ObituariesOct. 19
Deaths
Ruth Sweeney
ObituariesOct. 17
Ruth Sweeney
Avis E. Knopes
ObituariesOct. 16
Avis E. Knopes
Richard ‘Dick’ Kinne
ObituariesOct. 16
Richard ‘Dick’ Kinne
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy