Deborah Lynn Gilpin (Davisson), 66, of Broken Bow, Neb., passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. She was born Aug. 27, 1956, in Kirksville, Mo.
Debbie graduated from Prairie High School in Cottonwood in 1974. She had various jobs throughout her life, but upon meeting her husband, Michael settled in as a Cowboys wife they moved around to several states where they could find ranch work, finally finding their home in Broken Bow.
Michael passed away in 2020 however, Deb decided to stay at Broken Bow where she had found her church family at the Broken Bow Evangelical Free Church.
Debbie was preceded in death by a son from her first marriage Kirk C. Wassmuth; her husband, Michael Gilpin; and her parents Wilfred and Frances (Carvitto) Mader. She is survived by brothers, Thad Mader, of Cottonwood, and Michael Mader, of Lewiston, and her husband Michael‘s four children Heather, Chance, Cody and Michaela.
There will be a memorial service for Debbie at noon PDT Wednesday, May 10, at the Broken Bow Evangelical Free Church in Broken Bow. It will also be livestreamed on their website and recorded for later viewing at youtube.com/c/BowEFC/live.
