Deborah Lynn Gilpin (Davisson)

Deborah Lynn Gilpin (Davisson), 66, of Broken Bow, Neb., passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. She was born Aug. 27, 1956, in Kirksville, Mo.

Debbie graduated from Prairie High School in Cottonwood in 1974. She had various jobs throughout her life, but upon meeting her husband, Michael settled in as a Cowboys wife they moved around to several states where they could find ranch work, finally finding their home in Broken Bow.

Tags

Recommended for you