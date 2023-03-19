Deborah VanHouten, 69, of Clarkston, died of pulmonary fibrosis and went home to be with Jesus Christ on March 11, 2023. Deborah was born March 2, 1954, in Milwaukee to Charles and Phyllis Bierman. They moved several times and ended up settling in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Deb graduated from Lewiston High School, married Ralph Morlan and had two children, Bobbie Jo (Jim Fisher) and Christopher Morlan. The marriage ended in divorce. For several years, she raised her kids on her own, then married Jon VanHouten, who had two boys, Jon Jr. and Andy, and they became a family of six.
Deb loved kids and started a day care in her home called Nana’s and loved every kid that came there, and some even kept in touch with her until she died. She especially loved having three of her grandchildren in her day care: Briana, Brittany and Adrian.
Jon and Deb later moved to Vancouver, where they managed an adult care facility for a few years. They moved back to the valley, where she took up sewing and doing crafts, which she would sell at local craft fairs. Deb was the happiest when she was at her sewing machine, turning out beautiful gifts that she either gave away or sold. Her other happy place was in the kitchen, cooking and baking delightful things that many others were the happy recipients of. She was still in the kitchen until a couple weeks before her death.
Deborah is survived by her husband Jon; her two children and two step-children; her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her mother, Phyllis Bierman; sister Linda Stewart; brothers Howard (Sherrill), Kieth (Barb), Charley (Lorrie) and Glen (Melissa); and many nieces and nephews. Her father, Charles Sr., and brother, Bryon, passed away earlier.
Per Deborah’s request, there will not be a service. Merchant Funeral Home in Clarkston handled the cremation.