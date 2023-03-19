Deborah VanHouten

Deborah VanHouten, 69, of Clarkston, died of pulmonary fibrosis and went home to be with Jesus Christ on March 11, 2023. Deborah was born March 2, 1954, in Milwaukee to Charles and Phyllis Bierman. They moved several times and ended up settling in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.

Deb graduated from Lewiston High School, married Ralph Morlan and had two children, Bobbie Jo (Jim Fisher) and Christopher Morlan. The marriage ended in divorce. For several years, she raised her kids on her own, then married Jon VanHouten, who had two boys, Jon Jr. and Andy, and they became a family of six.

