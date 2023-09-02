Debra Darlene Wilson

Debra was wonderfully creative. She could write a story or poem with no effort. This short story of her life is written with immense effort and many tears.
Debra was born July 21, 1961, to Joseph and Cathryn Martensen, in Enumclaw, Wash. She had three siblings: Joseph Martensen (deceased), Mikki Martensen and Lans Martensen (Merrianne).
Debra was known by many names and filled many roles. She was a daughter, sister, friend and mom. She had an infinite ability to love, witnessed by all those she gathered into her family. Her heart was not able to hold all that love and finally failed her on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.
Debra was married to Gerald Richardson 1980 – 1989. She had three children: Adam Martensen (deceased), Jesseca King (Justin), and Kraig Richardson (Lesa), and her stepson Michael Withrow.
Debra is survived by her husband, Charles Wilson, who she described as the love of her life.
Debra loved to write letters, send cards and receive mail. She remembered everyone’s birthdays and anniversaries. She loved to sew her skirts, and to read books and poetry. She loved horses, wolves, crows and was particularly fond of Sheeba.
Debra taught many people how to play cribbage, chess, dice, D&D and how to dance. She was Momma to many while they were growing up. Momma comforted and uplifted the spirits of many souls. She was an avid listener, always willing to hear and share your troubles. She loved history. She believed in dandelion wishes, second chances, and Oreo cookies. Debra believed in love and forgiveness. She believed rainbows are a promise from God. She had a strong testimony of God, His son Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit.
Debra loved crushed ice, her husband, her children, her bonus children but most of all her grandchildren. They added zest to her life. They filled her meter. She prayed daily for her family.
She loved holding her babies: Michael Carothers; Alex Arnold; Dustin Murphy; Daena, Joseph, Justin Jr., Lizzy, Michele, James and Zay King; Kayla and Shi McMillan, Alexander, Kassandra and Khristina Richardson, and Lauralyn and Jessalyn Wilson.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 4, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1123 16th Ave., Clarkston. a Luncheon will follow. Flowers or plants may be sent to: Cathy Martensen at 3554B 13th Street, Clarkston, WA 99403.