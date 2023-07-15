Debra Gail Courtney

Debra Gail Courtney, 73, passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

She was born in Lewiston to William “Bill” Courtney and Stella Mae “Teri” Courtney. She lived in Clarkston until she was 11 years old and following her parents’ divorce moved to Sacramento, Calif., with her mother. She would spend summers in Clarkston with her dad and stepmom Evelyn and half-siblings Chad and Stacy and grandparents Mick and Ada Courtney. She was especially close to her grandma and would spend hours just sitting and talking while they did handwork together.