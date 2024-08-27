Debrah Diane Johnson

Mom’s pain took her away from us when we were very young, but when she felt good, she was an amazing person. She knew something about everything. She told us that the most intelligent people she knew, learned from books and experience and because they wanted to ... so that’s what she did. Before she lost her sight to diabetes, she loved to read and draw. When we were kids she would sing and play her guitar for us. Well, as Ezekiel said in the Bible chapter 37:10, “These old bones gonna wake up walking, these old bones are gonna rise again.”

Mom is survived by our grandma Ruby, her siblings, Donna Clark and Jim Johnson, her girls, Veronica (Stephen) Hamilton, Heather (Conner) Richter and Christina (Jonathan) Riggs and her grandchildren Will, EJ, Rob, Christian and Maggi. Her dad and grandson, Rico met her heavenside.

A private service will be held in Anatone at a later date.