Dee L. Shaw

Dee Shaw, 71, went to heaven Saturday, March 25, 2023, after a courageous battle with complications from diabetes.
Dee was “imagineered” by God, fashioned by him in her mother’s womb, then born into this world as an amazing love gift to us all. Dee was a sweetheart full of light and love.
Dee was born to Vaughn D. and Merriel Cooper in Pomeroy on July 10, 1952. She grew up next to the gentle rhythms of the St. Jo River living out her childhood in beautiful St. Maries, Idaho.
Dee gave birth in 1972 to her one and only son, her beloved boy Mark McDonough, whom she adored and treasured with all of her heart.
Dee married Allan Shaw, the love of her life, in 1977. Allan passed away in 2015.
Dee loved coaching Special Olympics. She enjoyed sewing. One of her favorite things was to compete with her best show dog Shelly, a Smooth Fox Terrier, in area dog shows. She had a passion for collecting Barbies and for hand work, such as her amazing 3D Brazilian embroidery.
Dee worked as a hospice nurse, a dry cleaner, and in retail at Shopko and Target.
Dee regularly attended River City Church in Lewiston and faithfully attended a dinner church, “The Bridge,” where she had many friends who cherished her.
Dee Shaw had a personal, intimate, best-friend relationship with Jesus. Her faith in the ultimate keeper, her Lord and Savior Jesus, secured her eternal home in the kingdom of heaven. She resides there now in her perfect body, surrounded by perfect love, in a perfect paradise. “Dee is soooo good!”
A celebration of life for Dee will be held at the “BRIDGE” on Bridge Street in Clarkston, across from Mac’s Cycle and next to Dutch Bros. Dee’s celebration begins at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 21. Please bring a covered dish to share.
