Delbert “Duane” Shears, also known as Mr. Shears, Pops, or Papa D, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at his Clarkston home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Dec. 3, 1938, to Carl and Edna (Weller) Shears. He attended school and graduated from Craigmont High School where he participated in sports, attended Boys State, and was class student body president. His early years and upbringing instilled a strong work ethic.

After graduation, Duane earned a degree in education from Eastern Washington University and pursued graduate work at the University of Oregon earning a master’s in art education. He also furthered his education at the University of Alaska and finally earned a master’s degree in counseling at the University of Idaho. Duane had a very long and distinguished career in education teaching at Highland High School in Craigmont, Clarkston High School, Eugene High School and Asotin-Anatone School District for 23 years from 1979 to 2003 where he ultimately retired. He also taught for Lane Community College in Eugene, Ore., and Walla Walla Community College in Clarkston. During several summers, he taught and gave his time to Camp Mak-a-Dream, a camp for children with cancer. He received the Stan McNaughton Award for the Outstanding Retired Teacher of the Year for helping youth in Washington State. He also was an Ameri Corp mentor and teacher for four years helping local youth. He continued to teach as a substitute teacher until he was eighty years old. Yes, he had favorite classes to sub for. Among them were the shop classes at Clarkston High School taking over Mr. Newhouse or Mr. Frazier’s classes whenever they needed a substitute.

He was involved in numerous and varied community activities in Idaho, Oregon and Washington. He was a staunch supporter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. He volunteered his time and gave his artwork to support this cause. For twenty years he assisted Gary and Janelle Wilson with the Winchester Idaho Rodeo. He was a member of the Elks, the Eagles, Moose, Jaycees and Lance Council of Government, in Eugene, Ore.

Throughout Duane’s life, he loved to create art through painting, sculpting, metal or woodwork. He donated many pieces of his artwork for numerous fundraisers including the Bantam Boosters and Asotin Boosters.