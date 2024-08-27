Delbert “Duane” Shears, also known as Mr. Shears, Pops, or Papa D, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at his Clarkston home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Dec. 3, 1938, to Carl and Edna (Weller) Shears. He attended school and graduated from Craigmont High School where he participated in sports, attended Boys State, and was class student body president. His early years and upbringing instilled a strong work ethic.
After graduation, Duane earned a degree in education from Eastern Washington University and pursued graduate work at the University of Oregon earning a master’s in art education. He also furthered his education at the University of Alaska and finally earned a master’s degree in counseling at the University of Idaho. Duane had a very long and distinguished career in education teaching at Highland High School in Craigmont, Clarkston High School, Eugene High School and Asotin-Anatone School District for 23 years from 1979 to 2003 where he ultimately retired. He also taught for Lane Community College in Eugene, Ore., and Walla Walla Community College in Clarkston. During several summers, he taught and gave his time to Camp Mak-a-Dream, a camp for children with cancer. He received the Stan McNaughton Award for the Outstanding Retired Teacher of the Year for helping youth in Washington State. He also was an Ameri Corp mentor and teacher for four years helping local youth. He continued to teach as a substitute teacher until he was eighty years old. Yes, he had favorite classes to sub for. Among them were the shop classes at Clarkston High School taking over Mr. Newhouse or Mr. Frazier’s classes whenever they needed a substitute.
He was involved in numerous and varied community activities in Idaho, Oregon and Washington. He was a staunch supporter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. He volunteered his time and gave his artwork to support this cause. For twenty years he assisted Gary and Janelle Wilson with the Winchester Idaho Rodeo. He was a member of the Elks, the Eagles, Moose, Jaycees and Lance Council of Government, in Eugene, Ore.
Throughout Duane’s life, he loved to create art through painting, sculpting, metal or woodwork. He donated many pieces of his artwork for numerous fundraisers including the Bantam Boosters and Asotin Boosters.
He also enjoyed hunting and fishing as well as being an avid reader. In his later years, he read a book every day or two. He spent so much time at the Asotin County Library, he was hired part-time to work there. He loved to read and he loved to test his knowledge nightly by watching Jeopardy, often competing with his grandchildren to see who could rack up the most points.
Among those who were blessed to know him, it was common to come back with a smile. Between either the jokes or the color that he brought to the room, Duane had a way of shining the best of light on a situation. He always had a smile on his face and whenever you asked him how he was doing he would say was a slice of heaven. He was funny and quick-witted, never missing an opportunity to humor those around him. He believed in others even when many had all but given up on them, at times taking under his wing students or athletes and guiding them on a route to success. The best qualities of what you would want in a father, a coach, a mentor, a teacher. His memory will truly live on with all who knew him.
Duane was preceded in death by his previous wives Joan Knowles and Joanne Arnone Shears, his brother Gordan Shears, son David Shears, daughter Debbie McFarlane, brother-in-law Mike Busch, and nephew Greg Smith. He is survived by his wife Darlene Shears of Clarkston, Darcy Sharp of Hawaii, stepchildren Chris (Nancy) Kime, Deana (Craig) Flinders and Brad Kime, all of Clarkston. He is survived by his sisters Jo Ann Busch of San Diego, and Camille Hale (Earl) of Lacy, Wash., and grandchildren Brock Beeler, Dylan Beeler, Kayne Kime, Kenadee Kime, Ashton and Cameron Shears, the Flinders gang, Barbara, Mandi, Jessica, Garrett and several nieces.
A graveyard service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston. A celebration of life will follow at the Clarkston Eagles from 2-5 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to the Clarkston Bantam Booster at P.O. Box 545, Clarkston, WA 99403, or to Asotin Boosters, P.O. Box 308, Asotin, WA 99402.