Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 6, 2023 @ 1:47 am
The first bullet that hit him felt like a hard punch to his chest.
The Hoopfest 3-on-3 basketball tournament in Spokane has become a staple of the summer in the Inland Northwest. Lewiston’s Hot August Hoops isn’t quite on that level, but, if the 2023 iteration of it is any indication, it’s only going to grow.
A mysterious writer
Delia Ann Carpenter Lloyd, 82, of Lewiston, passed away Thursday, July 13, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, from complications of a stroke.
Delia was born in Billings, Mont., Jan. 26, 1941, to Paul and Edith Smith Dupuis.
The family moved to Butte, Mont. when Delia was one year old and lived there until she was 14 years old. They then moved to Lewiston in 1955.
Delia married John W. Carpenter Jan. 16, 1958. They lived on their ranch in the Tammany Valley until John’s death, Jan. 2, 2001.
Delia and Don Lloyd were married Nov. 20, 2004, in Hawaii. They built a new home in Lewiston, and Delia lived there until her death.
Delia was an artist, and she spent most of her time later in life painting with oils. She has many “first place” and “best of show” ribbons from the Nez Perce County Fair.
She loved to travel and was an excellent cook. She was a member of the Orchards Community Church.
Delia had one older brother, Lloyd Dupuis, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband Don Lloyd; twin sons Paul Carpenter and his family and Dean Carpenter and his family.
Her request was to be cremated, and a celebration of life will be held for her this fall. Notices will be placed in the Tribune closer to time of the event.
The family would like to thank you for the condolences, cards and prayers.
