Delmar Eugene Malchow

Delmar Eugene “Gene” Malchow, 81, passed away peacefully, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his family, March 14, 2023, from Hypercapnic Respiratory Failure. He was born Jan. 8, 1942, in Shallow Water, Kan., to Roy Calvin Malchow and Francis Odessa (Erskin) Malchow.

Gene first came to Lewiston at 14 years old, when he and his older sister Ida drove from Scott City, Kan. He married Wanda Mendenhall in Kamiah in 1963 and they had a son, Roger. They divorced and he moved back to Kansas. He married Mary Ann in Garden City, Kan., in 1969, and they had a son Lonnie. They moved to Lewiston in 1978, but Mary Ann didn’t like Idaho, so she moved back to Kansas and they divorced. He married Esther in Lewiston on Nov. 26, 1980, when he gained a stepson, Joel, and then they had Brad.

Tags

Recommended for you