Delores R. Mathews

Delores R. (Callaway) Mathews, 86, of Lewiston, passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023, at her home. She was born Feb. 17, 1937, to Edwin and Dorothy Callaway in Creston, Iowa.
Growing up her family lived in a couple of places in Lewiston before settling over in Clarkston. She attended Clarkston High School and was crowned junior prom queen in 1954, and she graduated from CHS in 1955.
Delores moved to Alaska in 1955 where she had Billy and then moved back to Clarkston in about 1957. She met and married Jac R. Garlinghouse in 1962. They had two girls, Staci and Jill. Jac and Delores later divorced in 1978. She met and married Andy Rokstad in 1979 and were together until his passing in 1995.
She later met Farrel Mathews in 1997. The two of them traveled for about 20 years and it was one of their greatest joys of being able to see the world. Farrel passed June 8, 2023.
She loved to work and was an administrative assistant at an eye care facility for several years until she retired. In her earlier years she enjoyed tending her roses and liked to work on crocheting and sewing projects.
Delores was a loving caring woman. She had a hug for anyone who needed one even for those who didn’t. She was always uplifting, encouraging and supportive, even to strangers.
Although her family lived far away from her, she loved hearing stories about her grandchildren and great-children. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her daughters Staci (Garlinghouse) (Cleve) Branch, of Clarkia, and Jill (Garlinghouse) Lyons, of Gallatin, Tenn.; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; stepchildren Cheryl (Ron) Bashaw, Douglas Mathews and Darin Mathews; and two step-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son Billy; husbands Andrew and Farrel; her parents Dorothy and Edwin; and her brother Floyd Callaway.
A reception and open house will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at her home, 3232 Eighth St. E., Lewiston.
