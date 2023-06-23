Delores R. Mathews

Delores R. (Callaway) Mathews, 86, of Lewiston, passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023, at her home. She was born Feb. 17, 1937, to Edwin and Dorothy Callaway in Creston, Iowa.

Growing up her family lived in a couple of places in Lewiston before settling over in Clarkston. She attended Clarkston High School and was crowned junior prom queen in 1954, and she graduated from CHS in 1955.