Delores Rae Ingram Rubenthaler

Delores Rae Ingram Rubenthaler passed away Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Pullman.

She was born April 25, 1934, to Derrell and Minnie Ingram at her parent’s farm at Cotesfield, Neb. She grew up on the family farm and attended a nearby country school through the eighth grade, to which she rode her pony. She was baptized at the Lutheran Church in Cotesfield. Delores graduated from Scotia, Neb., high school in 1951: from there she attended Kearney State Teachers College and obtained a teaching certificate. In 1952, she began teaching 18 students, grades first through eighth at the District 5 School near North Loup, Neb.