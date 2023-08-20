Delores Rae Ingram Rubenthaler passed away Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Pullman.
She was born April 25, 1934, to Derrell and Minnie Ingram at her parent’s farm at Cotesfield, Neb. She grew up on the family farm and attended a nearby country school through the eighth grade, to which she rode her pony. She was baptized at the Lutheran Church in Cotesfield. Delores graduated from Scotia, Neb., high school in 1951: from there she attended Kearney State Teachers College and obtained a teaching certificate. In 1952, she began teaching 18 students, grades first through eighth at the District 5 School near North Loup, Neb.
On April 25, 1953, she married the love of her life, Gordon Rubenthaler, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Scotia. They were married for 70 years and together had three sons and a daughter. They lived 10 years in Manhattan, Kan., where she helped support Gordon through college.
They moved to Pullman in 1966 where they spent 24 years raising their family. She was active in PTA and supporting the kids sports activities. In 1990, Delores retired from Pullman School District Food Service and they moved to Clarkston. She loved to play cards, Bridge in particular.
In 1992, Delores and Gordon joined the Jawbones Sam’s RV Club and enjoyed the travels and campouts. They spent some winter weeks camping in Arizona and Texas. Delores was very active in Altar Society at Sacred Heart Parish in Pullman and Holy Family Parish in Clarkston. She was an active volunteer for the American Cancer Society for many years.
She especially enjoyed having family home for the holidays and always remembered family and friends by sending them cards on their special days. All the family, especially the grandchildren, enjoyed her homemade applesauce and granola. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and teacher.
Delores is survived by her loving husband, Gordon and their four children: Sons, Rudy (Elaine) Rubenthaler of Whiteface, Texas, Randy (Linda) Rubenthaler of Colton, Ross (Darren) of Copperas Cove, Texas, and daughter Laura (Dave) Sieler of Kennewick; 10 grandchildren: Riley, RaeAnn, Ryan, Noelle, Logan, Ryder, Justin, Nathan, Barocka and Shaila. She also has seven great-grandchildren: Josiah, Kason, Kannon, Grady, Soryn, Frances and Sophia. Delores was preceded in death by her parents Derrell and Minnie Ingram, stepmother Evangeline, and sister Diane.