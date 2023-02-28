Denis G. Long

Denis G. Long, 89, died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center of Cascadia.

Denis was born May 27, 1933, on the family ranch in the foothills southwest of Grangeville, to Ralph D. and Carrie Lee Grant Long. He attended school in Grangeville and graduated from the University of Idaho in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science in General Agriculture. After teaching at Salmon River High School for three years, he entered ranching with his father, which he continued until his death.