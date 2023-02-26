Dennis Francis Arnzen Jr., passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at his home in LaGrande, Ore., at the age of 70. Dennis was born on March 7, 1952, in Cottonwood to Dennis and Audrey Beckman Arnzen. He was one of twelve children.

Dennis attended St. Gertrude’s Academy, graduating in 1970. He joined the U.S. Marine Corp in 1971 and attended boot camp at Camp Pendleton. He was stationed in Virginia and throughout Asia as an ammunition technician. He returned home after his dad passed away in 1973 to run the family farm. He worked with Shorty and Marge Arnzen at the Cottonwood Sales Yard until 1980, when he went out on his own buying cattle for Simplot and others. He was the manager of Simplot’s 45,000 head feedlot in Grandview in the 1980s and early 1990s. He purchased the LaGrande Livestock Commission in 1998, changing the name to Intermountain Livestock and ran it until 2021. He also owned and operated a feedlot in Quincy, Wash.

