Dennis Francis Arnzen Jr., passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at his home in LaGrande, Ore., at the age of 70. Dennis was born on March 7, 1952, in Cottonwood to Dennis and Audrey Beckman Arnzen. He was one of twelve children.
Dennis attended St. Gertrude’s Academy, graduating in 1970. He joined the U.S. Marine Corp in 1971 and attended boot camp at Camp Pendleton. He was stationed in Virginia and throughout Asia as an ammunition technician. He returned home after his dad passed away in 1973 to run the family farm. He worked with Shorty and Marge Arnzen at the Cottonwood Sales Yard until 1980, when he went out on his own buying cattle for Simplot and others. He was the manager of Simplot’s 45,000 head feedlot in Grandview in the 1980s and early 1990s. He purchased the LaGrande Livestock Commission in 1998, changing the name to Intermountain Livestock and ran it until 2021. He also owned and operated a feedlot in Quincy, Wash.
Dennis’ life revolved around the cattle industry. He was definitely in his element when he was working and sorting cattle. Dennis was innovative in adapting to the forever changes in cattle marketing, especially with video and online sales. Dennis made many lasting friendships in the business that stretched across the Northwest and he enjoyed the camaraderie that came with it. Dennis was a quiet man and one not to boast about his accomplishments, but truly made his own legacy that will forever live on.
Dennis never married but spent 25 years as a friend to Cindy Haines, together they coparented their daughter, Skye Arnzen (24), whom he cherished dearly. He also enjoyed traveling, horses, hunting, fishing, spending time with his family, art, poetry and the cattle industry.
Survivors include his daughter, Skye; siblings: Judy Long, Bruce (Helen), Dale (Char), Susan Arnzen, Brad (Char), Mary (Eric) Rhea, Sandy (Brian) Harden, Randy (Danette), Clay (Kathy); sisters-in-law, Marilyn and Carol. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Doug and Gordon and brother-in-law, Pat Long.
A celebration of Dennis’ life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Intermountain Livestock Sales Yard, 60654 Livestock Road, LaGrande.
Remembrances may be left for the family on his webpage at AccentFuneral.com. Accent Funeral Home of Meridian is in charge of arrangements.