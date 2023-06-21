Dennis “Jug” Thomason passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023, at his Ferdinand home surrounded by his family. He’s now playing golf with his brother Bill and celebrating his Heavenly homecoming with his parents and his brother Bob.

He was born on March 25, 1936, to Vance and Gladys (Polly) Thomason. He grew up with four older brothers, Bob, Bill, Ardie and Mason, at the base of Mason Butte west of Craigmont. Jug graduated from Craigmont High School in 1954, a proud Craigmont Cougar. He loved all high school sports, with baseball and basketball his favorites. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1956, spending his time in Korea. He was honorably discharged in 1958.