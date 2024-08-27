Dennis Mark Knight

With his family by his side, at 82 years of age, Dennis “Denny” Mark Knight passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Pierce after a courageous battle with cancer. Denny is survived by, the love of his life, wife and best friend, Carol Knight; two children, Kevin Knight and Denise Knight Brown; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Although at 82 years of age, Denny did not consider himself young, he was truly young at heart. He packed so many experiences into his 82 years, living his life to the fullest. With his fun-loving nature, piercing blue eyes and magical grin, Denny lit up every room he entered. His quick wit and amazing sense of humor gave him the ability to make everyone laugh and feel at ease. He never met a stranger and possessed the ability to become instant friends with anyone and everyone he encountered.

Growing up in Pierce, surrounded by picturesque landscapes, Denny’s love for the outdoors began. He later spent most of his life in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley before returning to Pierce. Having a love for the outdoors, Denny took every opportunity to spend time enjoying all of what the mountains, rivers, streams, lakes and the beauty of nature had to offer. He loved camping, boating, ATV riding and snowmobiling, but his true passion was fishing. He fished for fun and competition but also enjoyed teaching the art of fishing. Believe me, we all could have used a lesson from Denny Knight when it comes to catching the big one. Many of us were fortunate enough to be his pupils.