Dennis Mark Knight

With his family by his side, at 82 years of age, Dennis “Denny” Mark Knight passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Pierce after a courageous battle with cancer. Denny is survived by, the love of his life, wife and best friend, Carol Knight; two children, Kevin Knight and Denise Knight Brown; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Although at 82 years of age, Denny did not consider himself young, he was truly young at heart. He packed so many experiences into his 82 years, living his life to the fullest. With his fun-loving nature, piercing blue eyes and magical grin, Denny lit up every room he entered. His quick wit and amazing sense of humor gave him the ability to make everyone laugh and feel at ease. He never met a stranger and possessed the ability to become instant friends with anyone and everyone he encountered.
Growing up in Pierce, surrounded by picturesque landscapes, Denny’s love for the outdoors began. He later spent most of his life in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley before returning to Pierce. Having a love for the outdoors, Denny took every opportunity to spend time enjoying all of what the mountains, rivers, streams, lakes and the beauty of nature had to offer. He loved camping, boating, ATV riding and snowmobiling, but his true passion was fishing. He fished for fun and competition but also enjoyed teaching the art of fishing. Believe me, we all could have used a lesson from Denny Knight when it comes to catching the big one. Many of us were fortunate enough to be his pupils.
Denny held many jobs over the years, but he was most enthusiastic about working with and creating art out of wood. He was a detailed master craftsman, and everyone was in awe of his imagination that created beautiful pieces he would craft. He valued hard work and generosity, creating many pieces for friends and family.
If you knew Denny, you know that he wouldn’t want any feelings of sadness, but rather the memories of the fun and meaningful times spent with him. And for those of you who knew Denny well, he would be expecting you to crack open and enjoy a cold Busch Light whenever you think of him. Be careful though, that’s going to be a lot of beer.
I for one will always carry my memories of him in my heart. I love you Dad.