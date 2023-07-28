July 8, 2001 — July 3, 2023
———
Destiny Marie Wright was born on July 8, 2001 in St. Maries, to Eric Wright and Sarah Warden. She passed away Monday, July 3, 2023, at the age of 21, less than a week before her 22nd birthday, as a result of a traffic collision.
Dessie was an amazing soul filled with kindness and laughter who always stood up and fought for the underdog; a radiant light that touched so many in every aspect of her life. Our joyful ray of sunshine and daisies loved all music from Metallica and Five Finger Death Punch to Johnny Cash, and had a remarkable ability to turn a boring situation into an amazing time. She loved working at the airport with a great family of co-workers and excelled at her job. Our girl brought a smile to everyone’s face wherever she went. A vibrant, soft, kind soul whose door was always open; her home filled with best friends, family, love and laughter. Passing her hunter education course at 11, she shot her first buck that fall. As a true Montanan who loved our great outdoors, you could find her in the woods by the lakes and rivers, camping and cracking corny dad jokes while enjoying her time to the fullest.
Destiny was the oldest of her siblings and was not only their best friend but also a mother figure who they came to for advice. Hailey, Cadence, Gracey, Lucas and Hunter loved their big sister and would do anything for her, just as she would for them. She was the firstborn of a new generation, stealing all of our hearts instantly.
Destiny was such an outstanding mother. She had many accomplishments in her short life, but above all, she was by far the proudest of her greatest masterpiece, Miss Nilah Elle Rose. She loved her daughter more than anything in the universe. The sheer joy that radiated from her when she was with her daughter was magical. They were best friends who had the greatest time discovering cows, horses, chickens, dogs, turtles and just about any other creature that you could imagine. Her dream was to live on a farm with Nilah, surrounded by rescue animals while living the country life. She couldn’t wait to pass along her knowledge of the woods, gardening and mechanics, along with all her other passions.
Things will never be the same without her.
She might be gone from this Earth, but she will never be forgotten. Our angel will be found in the sunrises and sunsets, camping trips, summertime at the lake, the quiet peace of the mountains while camping, day tripping through the backwoods blasting her favorite songs, moonlit nights and corny dad jokes. “We miss you and love you so much Dessie. Things will never be the same without your infectious smile and laughter.”
She is survived by her father Eric Wright of Idaho, sisters Hailey Wright of Missoula, Mont., Cadence Wright of Idaho, Gracey Wright of Idaho, Hunter Bausch of Lewiston, and brother Lucas Wright of Columbia Falls, Mont. She is also survived by paternal grandparents Larry Wright of St. Maries, Lorry Helbling of Missoula, Mont., maternal grandma Shelly Warden of Clarkston, her significant other, Jacob, along with multiple aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her mother Sarah Warden.
Cremation has taken place and there will be a memorial later this year. Details will be posted.