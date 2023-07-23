Diane Kate Schalck

Diane Kate Schalck, 68, of Moscow, died Monday, June 5, 2023, after a 2-year battle with pancreatic cancer. A private burial was held Friday, June 9, at Moscow Cemetery. Kate grew up in Waukegan, Ill., with her mother, Gladys Irene Schalck. Kate was a lifelong learner and teacher, earning her Bachelor of Arts in Geology at California State University, Chico and a Master of Science in Geology from the University of Idaho.

Kate is survived by her long-term boyfriend, Gerald “Gerry” Cortright and his family. Kate considered Gerry’s family her family and is remembered by Jessica Cortright and Hans Germann, Gerry Ronan Cortright, his partner, Callie Ritter, and children, Zayah and Freya.

Tags

Recommended for you