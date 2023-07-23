Diane Kate Schalck, 68, of Moscow, died Monday, June 5, 2023, after a 2-year battle with pancreatic cancer. A private burial was held Friday, June 9, at Moscow Cemetery. Kate grew up in Waukegan, Ill., with her mother, Gladys Irene Schalck. Kate was a lifelong learner and teacher, earning her Bachelor of Arts in Geology at California State University, Chico and a Master of Science in Geology from the University of Idaho.
Kate is survived by her long-term boyfriend, Gerald “Gerry” Cortright and his family. Kate considered Gerry’s family her family and is remembered by Jessica Cortright and Hans Germann, Gerry Ronan Cortright, his partner, Callie Ritter, and children, Zayah and Freya.
Kate is also survived by her daughter, Jamie Lynn DeLong and Jamie’s husband, Ryan J. Savage. Jamie has always considered Kate the smartest person she knows and will miss discussing current events and sharing pictures of each other’s cats.
Kate will also be missed by her family in Illinois; her aunt, Ruth Ann Hakala and her cousins, Gary Hakala and Kim and Rick Zeller.
Most recently, Kate taught at Lewis-Clark State College and was an editor for the Idaho Geological Survey. In addition to her passion for knowledge and geology, Kate enjoyed fly-fishing the majestic rivers of North Idaho and playing music with Gerry and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Robinson Lake Park. Please join us to remember Kate’s life by coming together for a potluck, stories and music. Please bring a side to share and your own drinks and chairs. Don’t forget your instruments to jam after the food.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.