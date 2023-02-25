Diane Marie Newman, 82, was called home to be with our Lord on Thursday, Feb 16, 2023, at Choice Home Care Adult Family Home in Renton, Wash. Diane was born April 19, 1940, in Uniontown, to Lawrence and Eva (Zenner) Welle. She was the second oldest of five girls.

Diane attended Notre Dame Academy in Colton, and later Gonzaga University in Spokane.

Tags

Recommended for you