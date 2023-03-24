Dion Vaughn Duffield

With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Dion Vaughn Duffield. Dion died unexpectedly Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at his home in Clarkston, from cardiac arrest. He was 53.

Dion was born on July 5, 1969, in Pullman, to Vaughn (Duffy) and Marilyn (Brown) Duffield.

