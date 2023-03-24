With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Dion Vaughn Duffield. Dion died unexpectedly Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at his home in Clarkston, from cardiac arrest. He was 53.
Dion was born on July 5, 1969, in Pullman, to Vaughn (Duffy) and Marilyn (Brown) Duffield.
At the age of 3, he and his parents moved to the valley. From kindergarten on, he attended school in Clarkston, graduating from Clarkston High School with the class of 1987.
Starting in high school, Dion worked for companies that specialized in manufacturing or landscaping. In 2018, he started his own business, Dion’s Stylistic Grounds-Care.
Dion had four daughters: Azura, Tempest, Abigail and Alexis, and one son, Ben.
He and Jennifer Montee married in 1999. Her daughter, Ashley, became the fifth daughter in the household.
Dion was preceded in death by grandparents Leland and Margie Duffield, and Harold and Julia Brown. He leaves behind his parents, children and longtime childhood friend, Jerry.
He enjoyed playing and watching sports, especially tennis and basketball, but his real passion in life, besides his children, was music. He played and collected bass guitars and was into writing his own lyrics.
Dion, without you, our lives will never be whole. I can’t imagine holidays with you not present. You are loved and will be missed. I hope you now have the answers to all the questions that captivated you throughout your life.
Rest in peace.
At a later date, a toast will be held honoring Dion’s memory.