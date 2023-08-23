Dixie ‘Montez’ Steigers

Montez Steigers, 83, passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023. She was born July 26, 1939, to Jack and Dixie Browning, she was the oldest of two children.

Alongside her father, brother and her husband they created Browning Cut Stock in Juliaetta, and she worked there until retirement.

