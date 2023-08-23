Dixie ‘Montez’ Steigers

Montez Steigers, 83, passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023. She was born July 26, 1939, to Jack and Dixie Browning, she was the oldest of two children.
Alongside her father, brother and her husband they created Browning Cut Stock in Juliaetta, and she worked there until retirement.
Better known to us as mom or grammy, she made a beautiful life for her family in Juliaetta, alongside her husband, David Steigers. They were blessed with two sons Danny (Patty) Steigers in 1957 and Rick (Lynnese) Steigers in 1958. Then, starting in 1982, she was promoted to grammy to Tyson, Brittany (Aaron), AJ, Ashley, Brandon, and Breanna. In 2008 she was once again upgraded to great-grammy to Karmen, Kohen, Tessa, Danika and Bella.
Montez spent her whole life supporting all of us in everything we ever wanted to do. From 100,000 hours of back tickles, to camping and weeks at the ocean, to sitting in the bleachers at sporting events, and shopping ‘til we dropped, she was always there; always rooting us on, always loving us unconditionally and making sure our needs were met.
Montez had the most amazing fashion sense and her fantastic humor was unmatched. Even when she wasn’t at her best, she was always funny. This above all will be the things we miss the most, her love and ability to make us all laugh until we hurt. It has been said, “If something makes you sad when it ends, it must have been pretty wonderful while it was happening.” This is truly how we lived — in a world made wonderful by her.
We are all so very blessed to have been loved by her and are all grateful for the gift of amazing memories she made with us. The family will be holding a private service in Juliaetta.