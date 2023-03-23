Dolly Germer

Dolly Germer, 93, of Moscow, died Monday, March 20, 2023, at Aspen Park of Cascadia.

Dolly was born Nov. 5, 1929, in Harden, Mont., to George and Celista Epler. Dolly was 8 years old when she, her mom and dad, her sisters Pauline, Leona, Jean and Mary moved to St. Maries another homestead at the top of the mountain on Hell’s Gulch. It was there that whey would welcome the rest of her family, brothers John and Philip, sisters Catherine, Ellen and Ruth. Dolly Lived there until she graduated from St. Maries High School.

