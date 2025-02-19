Our dad, Don Patterson passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, after a long battle with cancer. He fought it until the bitter end.

Dad said his obituary should read: “He was born, he lived, he died.” But he’s not here so we will say what we want.

Dad was born April 2, 1950, to Carl S. and Kathleen E. Patterson in Flint, Mich. He was raised in Cincinnati, graduating from Colerain High School in 1968 where he played football, basketball and baseball. He attended Miami University of Ohio for his undergraduate studies and obtained his masters in horticulture from Washington State University in 1975.

After graduating from WSU, Dad moved to Mount Vernon, Wash., and worked at Skagit Gardens for a brief time where he met our mom, Sharon Coffman. From there they moved to Lind, Wash., and he went to work for the D.E. Phillips Ranch. From 1975-88 Dad worked as the resident horticulturist growing potatoes for McDonald’s french fries (he always said, “order them, but you don’t have to eat ’em.”) Dad served as the president of the Washington State Potato Growers Association while working for the ranch. He always said he loved the job and the people he met while working at the ranch and that that was his favorite job he ever had until he started working with his kids.

While living in Lind, the three Patterson kids — Justin, Bret and Kate — joined the family.