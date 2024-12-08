Sections
Donald ‘Don’ J. Potter

On the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, Don Potter, 66, passed away at home in Moscow after a brief illness. Originally from Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1976, Don later met his wife Diane there and together they moved to the Palouse area in the mid-1980’s living in both Moscow and Genesee. After three years of marriage, they welcomed their son Andy into the family.

Don had a lifelong career in flooring and furniture sales in Moscow and was well acquainted and became friends with many of the people he met through work and his sports activities (Kokondo Karate and Golf). Don was an avid golfer and could be found on the University of Idaho golf course five days a week after his retirement. Don also enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking.

Don was always ready to help friends and neighbors with home improvement projects and did his best to wear a smile regardless of company or circumstances. Don will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by his wife Diane and son Andy as a kind and loving father and husband.

In memory of Don we request that you take time and listen to some of your favorite rock ‘n’ roll music and maybe slipping in some of his favorites too, Queen, ELO, Supertramp and many more.

Don preferred no formal service, and his ashes will be scattered at a later date.

If you care to donate in Don’s name, please consider donating to the Palouse Habitat for Humanity.

