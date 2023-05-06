flag

Donald R. Crawford, 84, of Clarkston and formerly of Kooskia, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023. He was born to Lloyd and Leah Crawford in Iowa City, Iowa, on Aug. 18, 1938. The family lived in Iowa for a short time and had another child, Don’s little sister, Carolyn (Zumwalt) before moving to California, and then to the Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.

Don was married to Paula Snyder from 1957-62 and together they had two children, Vernon and Tracy. They lived in Orofino, moved to San Diego for a short time, and then back to Idaho.