Donald R. Crawford, 84, of Clarkston and formerly of Kooskia, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023. He was born to Lloyd and Leah Crawford in Iowa City, Iowa, on Aug. 18, 1938. The family lived in Iowa for a short time and had another child, Don’s little sister, Carolyn (Zumwalt) before moving to California, and then to the Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
Don was married to Paula Snyder from 1957-62 and together they had two children, Vernon and Tracy. They lived in Orofino, moved to San Diego for a short time, and then back to Idaho.
In 1959, Don joined the U.S. Navy. He loved that he was able to see other countries, customs and characters. “I was excited to get back to the states,” he chuckled.
Don met and married Carole Mayhew-Crawford on Oct. 11, 1963. They had four daughters, Shelly, Debi, Teresa and Doni, and raised them in the Clearwater Valley. They were married until 1973.
Don was part owner and operator of the family business, Crawford and Sons, in Kooskia. He worked at CFI Mill in Kooskia for several years before a semi and doing long-haul trucking and logging.
Don attained his pilot’s license and owned his own airplane. This was his favorite hobby. He loved taking his kids flying. He kept several pictures of his beloved aircraft and eventually had to sell it. Several years later, he was able to find the current owner and get a picture and frame it.
Don married Linda Petrick in 1973. The two blended their families. They resided in Kooskia until moving to the Lewis-Clark Valley. Don worked for Coleman until retirement. They later divorced.
Don was a Jehovah’s Witness. He held his brothers and sisters of the congregation very near and dear to his heart. He was faithful and dedicated to the Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Don is preceded in death by his parents Gib and Leah Crawford, sister Carolyn Zumwalt, brother-in-law Lloyd Zumwalt, and a nephew Troy Zumwalt.
Don is survived by his six children and three stepchildren, Vernon (Connie) Lougee, Tracy (Mike) Lubke, Shelly (Randy) Engle, Teresa (Allen) York, Doni (Chris) Brown, Chyrl Harris, Gene (Christine) Harris and Ed (Michelle) Gutzman; three nieces and one nephew, lots of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 6, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 901 Frost Lane, in Clarkston.
Don’s children would like to give our heartfelt thanks to the friends and family of the Kingdom Hall, who helped with our dad in his last years. Dad loved and cared for you all.
