Donald James Konkol, 87, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023. He was born on Aug. 25, 1935, to Andrew Konkol, Sr. and Bernice Cekosh Konkol at Stevens Point, Wis. Don was the eldest of eight children, others in order of birth were Geraldine Bird Konkol, Ralph Konkol, Robert “Roger” Konkol, Carol Ponozzo Konkol, Lavern Duman Konkol, Joann Glasgow Konkol and Andrew Konkol Jr. The five eldest children were born in Wisconsin, the three youngest were born in Orofino.

The Konkol family moved from Polonia, Wis., to Cow Creek (near Orofino and Grangemont), Idaho, in April and May of 1947.