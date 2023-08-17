Donald James Konkol, 87, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023. He was born on Aug. 25, 1935, to Andrew Konkol, Sr. and Bernice Cekosh Konkol at Stevens Point, Wis. Don was the eldest of eight children, others in order of birth were Geraldine Bird Konkol, Ralph Konkol, Robert “Roger” Konkol, Carol Ponozzo Konkol, Lavern Duman Konkol, Joann Glasgow Konkol and Andrew Konkol Jr. The five eldest children were born in Wisconsin, the three youngest were born in Orofino.
The Konkol family moved from Polonia, Wis., to Cow Creek (near Orofino and Grangemont), Idaho, in April and May of 1947.
As a youngster, Don’s education started in Polonia and continued at the small Banner Schoolhouse in Grangemont, then on to Orofino High School where he received the most inspirational athlete of the year award and graduated in 1953. He then attended the University of Idaho where he graduated in 1957 and received a Commission in the U.S. Air Force as a second lieutenant. He served active duty at Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, Fla., and two different locations in Germany.
Don returned home to Orofino from Germany in 1960, and in 1964 married Elsie Ford of Dayton, Wash. They had four children, the eldest Donlee Marlin Konkol, then Greg Konkol, Matt Konkol and Jamie Lyn Konkol who passed away shortly after birth. Don and Elsie later separated. Don also has four grandchildren: Brendon, Darion, Hailie and Jamie.
December of 1978 Don married Mary Helt Johnson of Colfax. Mary had four young-adult children from a prior marriage. The eldest being Nancy Johnson Wight, Roy Johnson, Jeff Johnson and Bob Johnson.
Don was a member of Saint Theresa’s Catholic Church in Orofino and was very active in the church. In years to come, Don became chairman of Saint Theresa’s first budget and finance committee. He was also co-chairman of the building committee that led to the construction of the then new church in 1985, 50 years after the former building was constructed by Father Kunkel.
Don was active in many other local organizations such as the Chamber of Commerce, the Sheriff’s Posse, the Clearwater Boat and Diving Club and numerous other organizations. One of Don’s many joys and achievements was his part in the reconstruction of the Campbell’s Pond Road in January of 1969. The Clearwater Tribune did some excellent coverage of this project in their July 17, 2014, issue.
Upon Don’s return from the military and active duty, he reacquainted himself with almost all of the positions at Konkolville Lumber Company from logs coming into the log yard to lumber shipping out from the planer. In June of 1970, Don’s father, Andrew Konkol Sr., had his first heart attack. Don took on more duties and responsibilities at the mill, including selling lumber, purchasing logs and managing operations. Andrew passed away in September of 1975. After his father’s passing, Don became president of the mill.
For many years Don was a partner of D&K Logging, which stood for Deyo and Konkol. Bud and Mary Lou Deyo were partners and dear friends. Don was very active in many associations supporting responsible management of natural resources, as well as, the local rural communities and the wood products industry including: Idaho Forest Products Commission from 1998-2013, Clearwater Potlatch Timber Protective Association from early 70’s and vice president for 30 years or so, Timber Products Manufacturers Association from early 50’s and board of directors for many years, Clearwater Resource Coalition founding member in 1986 and treasurer for 18 years, Intermountain Forest Association founding member and board of directors until 2007, Independent Forest Products Association and Finance Committee, Temperate Forest Foundation, Western Forest Industry Association Board, Budget and Finance Committee.
Don’s passion and support led to receiving many awards, a few of which were: IFA, first recipient of the distinguished Lifetime Membership award; IFPC, first recipient of the Crown Award; TPM, Service Award for over 40 years of service; U of I, Wood Use and Design award; USFS, award for assistance in construction of the Wilderness Gateway.
Konkolville Lumber Company, industry associations and supporting natural resources became Don’s career and recreation. He did what he loved. Early in life, he enjoyed boxing, scuba diving, deer and elk hunting, and time with family and friends. As the years passed, he enjoyed fishing in Alaska, traveling with his wife Mary, and having fun with family and friends. Don was a humble man, although a jokester with a sense of humor, who cared deeply about his family, friends and coworkers. He will be missed. “May God Bless You, Don.”
Friends and family are invited to attend a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston, ID, with a reception afterwards.