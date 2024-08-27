Donald Lewis Eickhoff

Donald Lewis “Slim” Eickhoff, also known as “Dancin’ Don,” born Nov. 12, 1938, in Moscow, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Lewiston, at the age of 86.

A Pullman High School class of 1957 graduate, Don was hired by the Washington State University physical plant grounds keeping department.

After retiring from WSU, Don moved to Lewiston and was hired by the city of Lewiston.

Dad loved hunting and fishing and spending time camping in the Blue Mountains. He was very interested and knowledgeable about horticulture, geology, archeology and anthropology.

He was a very talented leatherworker, wood carver and dancer who loved teaching dance classes.