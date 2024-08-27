Sections
ObituariesDecember 13, 2024

Donald Lewis Eickhoff

story image illustation

Donald Lewis “Slim” Eickhoff, also known as “Dancin’ Don,” born Nov. 12, 1938, in Moscow, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Lewiston, at the age of 86.

A Pullman High School class of 1957 graduate, Don was hired by the Washington State University physical plant grounds keeping department.

After retiring from WSU, Don moved to Lewiston and was hired by the city of Lewiston.

Dad loved hunting and fishing and spending time camping in the Blue Mountains. He was very interested and knowledgeable about horticulture, geology, archeology and anthropology.

He was a very talented leatherworker, wood carver and dancer who loved teaching dance classes.

Dad loved traveling and was a member of the Elks Lodge for many years.

Dad always seemed to know a little about everything ...

Don was preceded in death by his father Daniel Paul Eickhoff, his mother Wilhemina Manion Eickhoff, his brother Gerald Bruce Eickhoff, sister Margaret Lucille Eickhoff, spouse Virginia Lee Baldwin and spouse Patricia Clarke.

Don is survived by his son Christoper Paul Eickhoff and grandson Curtis Dale Christopher Eickhoff, his nephews Gerry and Jeff Eickhoff and nephew Wade Metzger. He is also survived by his stepchildren Patrice Estelle, Bryan Eberhardt, Heather Taylor and their six children.

A gathering to dance and share memories is being held from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Lewiston Elks Lodge No. 896, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston.

