Sept. 8, 1955 — June 6, 2023
Dad was a meat and potatoes kind of man. We grew up on deer, elk, moose, wild rabbit, grouse and every fish we could catch from the South Fork of the Clearwater River which was our playground, classroom and church all rolled into one. There dad taught us valuable life lessons like, “how not to let your sister drown in the rapids,” or “don’t point that gun at your brother.” Dad always took hours setting up our camp, and as kids it used to drive us crazy, but as we got older, we came to appreciate what our father was trying to show us - how to work hard, how to live off what God gave us and to be thankful for the many blessings we have. Dad taught us to be humble and kind, hold doors open for people, to always say please and thank you. He never judged and welcomed anyone with open arms, and a sincere, “hey buddy.” Dad was well liked. He never boasted or told grand tales (okay, maybe a fish story here or there) and he always took the humble approach. He was the strong, silent type which made his sense of humor surprising, and his famous chuckle, hint of southern drawl and way of saying things are unforgettable. Dad was born in the south and lived there off and on throughout his life, and he carried that heritage with him as part of his character.
Dad loved music and introduced us to an array of wonderful music from a very early age including The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Hank Williams Jr. Dad was a self-taught musician who played guitar. In fact, he built his first guitar as a teenager at Genesee High School where he graduated in 1973. Dad also loved his time in the service, being outdoors and people - family most of all, blood or not. He looked forward to and treasured every minute of his time at elk camp in Idaho for many years with our Brian cousins, relishing a good grouse dinner, some cold beers and sharing memories around the campfire. Dad was a proud U.S. Army veteran, serving in the 101st Airborne Division, CSC 5/502, from 1982-85. He was a sharpshooter, assisted with sniper training and was honorably discharged with commendations. He always displayed the American flag wherever he lived or camped.
Dad was a born craftsman, and worked in the building and carpentry industry for most of his life, taking great care and pride in the homes, businesses, rooms, and spaces he created for people, particularly his own - “Don’s Place” near Baker’s Pond south of Pomeroy where he lived for 25 years. He will forever be “Hunter Don” to his many nieces and nephews, lifelong bestie and co-rabble-rouser to his older brother Dave Lounsberry of Pomeroy; Donny to brother “Lil” Rob Fox of Vancleave, Miss.; big brother (world’s best lava monster, sock boxing coach and introducer of all things Monty Python) to sisters Shirley Elliott of Asotin and Alesia (Todd) Ruchert of Pomeroy. At his family reunion in heaven when God called him home, he hugged the necks of his three dads Robert Fox, David Lounsberry and Merle Fanning; his younger sister Suzanne Lounsberry Wilcox, and his beloved mother Charlotte Fanning.
“Daddy, we love you and we will continue to teach our children the same wonderful lessons you taught us.”
“Love forever, your four fat-head hooligan kids Brooke (Tricola) Bove, William Busch, Amber Lounsberry and Jessica (Lounsberry) Grainger.”