Donald Robert Schaff

Don developed a mid-life passion for running. He trained for and completed 13 marathons (26.2 miles) including races in Honolulu, New York, Denver, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and London. His early morning training was usually the result of helping the kids deliver newspapers. When running the Portland Marathon, a fellow runner was about to quit at the 23-mile mark. He said, “you haven’t come this far to quit now.” They continued together with Don making certain she crossed the finish line first.

Although he never served in the U.S. Armed Forces, Don had a deep appreciation for members of the military and their service to the country. In his retirement years, he volunteered at the Lewiston Veterans Home driving retired servicemen to their medical appointments in Walla Walla and Spokane. He listened to their stories of travel, sacrifice and brotherhood. For several veterans, it was the first time they spoke of their experiences. The American flag was proudly on display at the house.

Don and Pat traveled the world together. They traveled extensively across the United States visiting nearly every state. They traveled to Europe several times including one special trip with their forever neighborhood friends, Joanne (Arnone) and Duane Shears. They took a missionary trip to Africa with Dr. Wayne Day and his wife Vivian. They visited Jamaica, Guam and Mexico. They also went on several cruises, often in the company of Pat’s sisters and their husbands.

Don and Pat raised five successful children with strong family values. They opened their home to family and friends. They fostered children and hosted exchange students. They welcomed stray dogs, cats and even a homing pigeon.

Don is survived by his five children including Donna (Randy) Franklin of Lewiston, Denise (Brent) Clovis of Lewiston, Donald (Tammy) Schaff of Boise, Debra (Brent) Gill of Lewiston and Dennis Schaff (Marie Floch) of Clarkston. He is also survived by his sister Bernice Degele of Denver, sister Esther Lagerwey of Billings, and brother Robert Hagel of Billings. His grandchildren are Scott (Jor’den) Chance, Shawn (Lizabeth) Chance, Kennedy (Pete) Maklos, Mayson Schaff (Parker Hendrickson) and Sage Jones. His great-grandchildren are Holland Chance, Jeffrey Chance, Jasmine Sphuler and Adelyn Maklos. He has another great-grandson due to arrive in July. He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia, his parents, sister Cecilia Peterson, brother Ronald Hagel and grandson Jason Schaff.

The family wishes to express sincere gratitude to Dr. Donald Greggain for the exceptional care he provided and for declaring Don “practically perfect in every way.” Special thanks are extended to the staffs of Open Arms Home Care and TriState Health. We would also like to thank the staff of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Fourth Floor, for their care of the entire family during Don’s final days.

Services will be held at All Saints Catholic Church, 3300 14th St., Lewiston, on Friday, May 2, with a 10:30 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. Mass. A reception at the church will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of choice.