Donald Stuart Gillin, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, went from life to life eternal on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the age of 91. Born on Jan. 3, 1935, in Sarles, N.D. He graduated from Sarles High School in 1950 and later earned his Bachelor of Science in Geology and Secondary Education from the University of North Dakota in 1954. He was honorably retired from the U.S. Army as a First Lieutenant after serving as a commissioned officer and certified rifleman.
After his military service, Don began his career in education, where he worked for over 40 years. He began his teaching career in North Dakota before moving to Minnesota and then to Craigmont where he taught from 1960 to 1965. In the fall of 1965, he took a position teaching mathematics at Lewiston Senior High School until his retirement in 1995. He continued to work with the Lewiston School District as an official timer for sporting events in Booth Hall until 2007. He received numerous awards for his exceptional service, including induction into the Idaho High School Activities Association Hall of Fame and the District 2 Honorary Coach of the Year. In addition to his teaching and timing he served as the Senior Class Advisor.
On his summer break from teaching, Don was employed as a painter and worked for decades for Twin City Foods as a truck driver and then later as a dispatcher where he was responsible for the hiring and scheduling of hundreds of workers daily.
Donald was a devoted family man, and his greatest joy was spending time with his loved ones. He married Sally Ellen Mitchell in 1957, and together they raised three sons: Charles, Bradley and Albert. In his later years, he cherished and reveled in his role as a grandfather and loved nothing more than spending time with his seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Don was a man of many interests and rarely idle. As a young man, he played hockey and as an adult, he coached women’s slow-pitch softball. He remodeled two family homes, enjoyed gardening, and was a sportsman, bird hunter, fisherman and loved taking trips in his RV. Don was also a woodworker and a rock hound, he enjoyed metal detecting, hunting for semi-precious stones, panning for gold, and buying and selling antiques. He was an avid reader, and enjoyed listening to music, keeping up with current events, and watching sports of all kinds but had a soft spot for professional baseball as well as high school basketball and football. Don enjoyed playing cards, particularly cribbage, pinochle and bridge.
He was a member of various organizations, including the Theta Chi fraternity, National Education Association, the Teamsters, the Eagles, several square-dancing clubs, and numerous Bridge groups. He was a lifelong Christian and attended worship services regularly. He served as a seated Elder on the Church Board of the Congregational-Presbyterian Church where he was a member since 1965.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Gertrude, his sister Janet McLean, and his wife Sally. He is survived by his sons Charles Stuart Gillin (Kim), Bradly Neil Gillin, and Albert Lee Gillin (Lori), his grandchildren, Daniel, Patty, Dawn, Tia, Amber, Stuart, and Grayson, five great-grandchildren, and four nephews.
The family would like to thank St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Oncology, the skilled nurses, doctors, and staff of St. Joseph Emergency and Critical Care departments, and St. Joseph Hospice for their loving, professional, compassionate and life affirming care.
Services will be Saturday, April 29. A private family internment will take place as Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Albert Gillin of Walla Walla Presbyterian Church officiating. A public memorial service will be held at noon at the Congregational-Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston, with Steve Wilbraham officiating. Memorial gifts may be made to the Congregational-Presbyterian Church memorial fund in honor of Don Gillin.
