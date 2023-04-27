american flag

Donald Stuart Gillin, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, went from life to life eternal on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the age of 91. Born on Jan. 3, 1935, in Sarles, N.D. He graduated from Sarles High School in 1950 and later earned his Bachelor of Science in Geology and Secondary Education from the University of North Dakota in 1954. He was honorably retired from the U.S. Army as a First Lieutenant after serving as a commissioned officer and certified rifleman.

After his military service, Don began his career in education, where he worked for over 40 years. He began his teaching career in North Dakota before moving to Minnesota and then to Craigmont where he taught from 1960 to 1965. In the fall of 1965, he took a position teaching mathematics at Lewiston Senior High School until his retirement in 1995. He continued to work with the Lewiston School District as an official timer for sporting events in Booth Hall until 2007. He received numerous awards for his exceptional service, including induction into the Idaho High School Activities Association Hall of Fame and the District 2 Honorary Coach of the Year. In addition to his teaching and timing he served as the Senior Class Advisor.