Donna ‘Dawn’ Floch Saiz

On Jan. 21, 2019, heaven gained an angel, and that angel was Donna “Dawn” Floch Saiz. Dawn passed away after a vicious two-year battle with a very aggressive colon cancer.

Dawn was born Nov. 12, 1955. She spent her younger years growing up at Fields Springs State Park where her dad, Donald Floch, was the park ranger. The park was always “home” to Dawn. It was a wonderful place to grow up. Dawn attended Clarkston High School and graduated in 1974. She became a licensed cosmetologist and worked at various hair salons for several years. She especially enjoyed “fixing” people’s hair and practiced on her younger sisters. She also worked at a variety of jobs.