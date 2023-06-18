On Jan. 21, 2019, heaven gained an angel, and that angel was Donna “Dawn” Floch Saiz. Dawn passed away after a vicious two-year battle with a very aggressive colon cancer.
Dawn was born Nov. 12, 1955. She spent her younger years growing up at Fields Springs State Park where her dad, Donald Floch, was the park ranger. The park was always “home” to Dawn. It was a wonderful place to grow up. Dawn attended Clarkston High School and graduated in 1974. She became a licensed cosmetologist and worked at various hair salons for several years. She especially enjoyed “fixing” people’s hair and practiced on her younger sisters. She also worked at a variety of jobs.
While working at a gas station in 1991, she met her future husband and the love of her life, Joseph Saiz. Joseph’s career was pipefitting and he taught Dawn everything about pipefitting. They worked together and moved around on various jobs and had many adventures. When Joseph retired, they moved back to Clarkston, and she went back to college.
After graduating from Walla Walla Community College with a master’s degree in social work, she accepted a position at Peninsula Behavioral Health in Port Angeles, Wash., and they moved to the coast. Dawn touched, influenced and impacted many lives during the 16 years she worked at PBH. She loved her job, her very precious clients and incredible coworkers. She worked as long as possible before early retirement. She made many good friends in Sequim and Port Angeles, Wash., and she will be remembered always for her bright smile, her generosity, her big heart and her endless fun-loving sense of humor. A new residential rehab housing building was dedicated in her name two years after her death, which was an honor for her and would have made her so proud.
Dawn was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Naomi Floch. Her beloved dog, Oliver, and her husband, Joseph Saiz, passed away in the fall of 2022. Dawn is survived by her siblings, Ann Marie Floch, Fr. Roy Floch, Rick (Madelyn) Floch, Patty Floch and Judy (Rob) Floch-Fletcher. Dawn was very close to her beloved nieces and nephews, Cris (Melody) Mickelson, Luke (Janae) Floch, Jake (Autumn) Floch, Jennifer Floch, Samantha (AJ) Gutgsell. Dawn was never blessed with children of her own but she was very close to many of her friends’ children, nieces and nephews, and cared for them as her own.
We are finally able to give our beloved sister Dawn the Catholic service she requested. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, June 23, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1102 Chestnut St., Clarkston, with a reception following.